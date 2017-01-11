Who Is That Weird Doctor Lurking Behind Donald Trump? The Internet Wants to Know.

It's not the first time a Donald Trump campaign rally caused a stir on the internet. But Wednesday's hullabaloo was decidedly different. During Trump's speech in Sanford, Florida there was a quite noticeable attendee lurking over Trump's left shoulder.

The man is presumably, though not certainly, a doctor. We know this because he's wearing a lab coat and a gold-plated stethoscope. Is he a pharmacist? No, he has a stethoscope. Is he a dentist? No, he has a stethoscope. Is he that insane Area 51 scientist from Independence Day? No, he has a steth... that guy might have had a stethoscope.

Denizens of the internet couldn't control themselves. Who is this doctor and why is he attending rallies in doctor cosplay?