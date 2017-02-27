Donald Trump Reportedly Eats His Extra Well-Done Steaks with Ketchup

At this point, it's no secret that Donald Trump orders his steak extremely well done, or as some would say, like a damn fool. But it turns out the president's longtime disregard for the conventional way of enjoying a nice cut of beef is even worse than previously known. Apparently, he puts ketchup on his steaks, too.

Over the weekend, Independent Journal Review reporter Benny Johnson was tipped off by a source that President Trump planned to have dinner at BLT Prime by David Burke inside his new Washington D.C. property, and managed to get a table right next to where the president would end up dining with a handful of guests -- all while the White House pool reporter was prohibited from entering the building. From his crazy-close vantage point, Johnson captured a rare look at what it's like when Trump goes out for dinner and even found out what he ordered: a well-done 28-day dry aged New York strip steak served with ketchup, along with a few appetizers and sides shared with the table, according to the report.