Here's a Video of Donald Trump Singing 'Mahna Mahna' at the Presidential Debate

Thanks to the likes of Ken Bone and hilarious parody videos like a Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Dirty Dancing duet, the vicious presidential debate this past Sunday has been slightly easier to endure. And now, a new parody video showing Donald Trump singing the "Mahna Mahna" song from The Muppets could very well be the antidote you need to get through the rest of the week. OK, OK, maybe just the day.

While Donald Trump spent much of the town hall-style session delivering typically abrasive, offensive, and otherwise bizarre answers to questions, the above video perfectly replaces his words with mahna after mahna after mahna in an artful act of trolling. Thanks to some skillful video editing, it even looks like the gibberish words and sounds are coming out of his mouth, which is actually sort of ironic considering what he said in real life. The video even includes perfectly timed cuts to Hillary Clinton, Trump's family in the audience, and the undecided voters on the debate stage to create a comical illusion of confusion in response to his "Mahna Mahna" performance.