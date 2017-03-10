Trump Businesses Could Lose $100 Million Because Of Bad Online Reviews

As the study indicates, ratings of Trump properties across the country have tanked 40% since the president was sworn into office. Citing three years of data using Yelp and Google, SignPost was able to declare that the average rating of Trump properties is now 3.7 out of 5-stars. That -- for a guy who markets his brand as the gold-standard in travel, leisure and heavily burnt ketchup-steaks -- is not a good look.

The ramifications of this are quite simple: If a business is marred by shitty reviews, people spend their money elsewhere. And the report’s forecast is not good, as it states: “These calculations are conservative and according to the most recent revenue estimations...the actual cost if these trends continue could be in excess of $100 million.”