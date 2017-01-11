Drone Haircuts Are a Terrible Idea

Back in 2000, if you did stupid things to get noticed, you'd end up as a co-star on Jackass. In 2016, you end up a YouTube celebrity. This is the case of a guy dumb enough to let a drone with a set of electric clippers attached cut his hair.

As evidenced around the 7:40 mark of this upload from YouTube star Roman Atwood, such a trim isn't so much a haircut as a misshapen, bad idea. The unwitting victim, whose name is apparently Caleb, finds himself with a haircut akin to what you'd get if your barber simply dropped the clippers on your head a few times; it's as eloquent as when the Jackass guys attacked each others' heads with clippers as a prank.