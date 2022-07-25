DoorDash Will Now Scan IDs for Alcohol Deliveries

After testing the initiative in a few different locations across the US, DoorDash is now rolling out an enhanced two-step verification system for alcohol deliveries. Delivery workers who are bringing alcohol to customers will now be required to scan the front of the customer’s ID in the DoorDash app. Once the customer’s identity is verified, the hand off will happen. This means if you plan on ordering alcohol through DoorDash in the future, you’ll need to do a few things to prepare. First, you’ll need to upload a photo of your ID before checkout. When the Dasher arrives with your order, be prepared to meet them at the door with your ID. At that point, the Dasher will scan your ID.



“At DoorDash, safety is a top priority and our goal is to deliver alcohol in the safest and most responsible way possible,” said Erik Ragotte, DoorDash’s general manager of alcohol, in a press release. “With today’s announcement of two-step or dual ID verification, we’re setting a new industry standard for responsible alcohol delivery. The new safety measures will help ensure alcohol is delivered to people over the age of 21. We will continue to innovate and find even more ways to promote responsible alcohol delivery.” The new measure builds on existing requirements for DoorDash alcohol delivery. As a customer, you are able to opt out of alcohol purchases and the accompanying requirements in the app. DoorDash delivery workers who deliver alcohol will also be provided with alcohol safety resources. If you plan on ordering a delivery in the future, make sure you set up everything you need ahead of time so you aren’t left fumbling as you stand at your front door waiting for your delivery of hard seltzers.

