DoorDash Just Launched a Digital Convenience Store for Snacks & Groceries

You really never know when a snack craving might hit. And while, sure, you can run out and hit your local CVS, that requires wearing real pants. Why go to all the effort when you can just get that pint of Ben & Jerry's delivered thanks to DoorDash's virtual convenience store concept.

The company's all-new DashMart platform offers the household essentials you'd typically snag from chains like Walgreens and 7-Eleven, but with the bonus of delivery and an even more expansive selection. So you can get your groceries and pet supplies all in one place. And for restaurants with retail products, the platform offers a new way to sell. Chicago's The Little Goat Diner and Tempe, Arizona's Noms Bake Shop are offering their sauces and cookies on the site.

"We were thrilled to launch This Little Goat on DoorDash, so home cooks could quickly receive our globally inspired sauces and spices right to their front door, especially during quarantine," director of digital marketing Erin Vick said in a statement. "Our mission is to make delicious, globally inspired flavors effortless for all home cooks, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business with them."

DashMart is currently available in 8 different cities across the US: Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area, and Redwood City, California. The platform, which is owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash, is set to rollout service to San Diego, Baltimore, Denver, Sacramento, and Concord, California in the coming months, as well.

"On DashMart, you’ll find thousands of convenience, grocery, and restaurant items, from ice cream and chips, to cough medicine and dog food, to spice rubs and packaged desserts from the local restaurants you love on DoorDash," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.