DoorDash Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day This Week

For the next five days, DoorDash is cebrating the one-year anniversary of its DashPass program with what's aptly dubbed DashPass Deals Week. The week o' deals is teeing up a new freebie for members every day.
The week includes a free slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory, chips and salsa from Chipotle, a Frosty from Wendy's, an Impossible Whopper from Burger King, and a soft pretzel from Auntie Anne's. The freebies, however, are only available to members who hit the delivery minimum from each restaurant.
Here's the full schedule for the week:
- Monday, August 5: Get a free slice of Ghirardelli Very Cherry Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory with the code "DASHPASS1" (Good every day this week.)
- Tuesday, August 6: Get a free order of chips and salsa from Chipotle with the code "DASHPASS2"
- Wednesday, August 7: Get a free medium Frosty from Wendy's with the code "DASHPASS3"
- Thursday, August 8: Get a free Original Pretzel from Auntie Anne's with the code "DASHPASS4"
- Friday, August 9: Get a free Impossible Whopper from Burger King with the code "DASHPASS5"
So, how do you get in? You have to be a DashPass member to get in. It's a $9.99 per month subscription to DoorDash that gets subscribers $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more. That might not make a lot of sense for folks who don't eat out often. But new members can get a free one-month trial that can be canceled.
So, even if you're not a member, you can join if one of those perks looks particularly appealing. It's not a free lunch, but it's hard to argue with getting dessert on the house.
