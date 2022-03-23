These Are the Top 10 Things Dog Owners Order on DoorDash

Puppy parenthood seems like a walk in the park—up until the part where you actually pick them up. That's when the hard work, such as hourly walks, potty training, and minimal sleep, begins. Not that it could stop us from spoiling the hell out of our furry, four-legged children.

DoorDash can help, though, and not just when you need a late-night burrito because you've only fed Fido and not yourself. The delivery app is stocked with pet retailers like PetSmart, Chuck & Don's, and Natural Pawz. And in honor of National Puppy Day, the company has rounded up its 10 most popular pet orders from 2021 to date.

"In 2021 alone there were 977,202 pets adopted, a 61% adoption rate which was the highest in the past six years," DoorDash said in a statement to Thrillist. "As we approach National Puppy Day this Wednesday, March 23, DoorDash is here to remind you that it has all the puppy essentials you need for your furry friends available for on-demand delivery to ensure you are putting your pups on a pedestal this week!"

Top 10 things dog owners ordered on DoorDash this year: