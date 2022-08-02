Get a Free Taco Bell Quesadilla or Little Caesars Pizza from DoorDash This Week

DoorDash previously announced that it will run five straight week of deals for DashPass members throughout late July and August.

Those deals are continuing this week with offers from Taco Bell and Little Caesars headlining the week's deals. From August 4 to 10, you can grab a free quesadilla at Taco Bell or a free pizza at Little Caesars if you hit order minimums and are a DashPass member.

It's that last bit that might scare people off. Subscribing to a delivery service is not all that appealing when it feels like you're paying for the privilege of paying more for food delivery. However, if you've never subscribed to DashPass before, there are free trial offers available.

To grab that free quesadilla, DashPass members have to hit a $20 minimum order. It's the same minimum at Little Caesars, where the perk is a free pizza. The third deal for this week is a 40% discount at Albertsons grocery stores with a minimum purchase of $40. You'll max out at a $25 discount there.

$20 is a lot of Taco Bell, but maybe you're really, really hungry or ordering with friends. Since it lasts a week, might be worth tucking that deal in your back pocket for when the hunger strikes this week.