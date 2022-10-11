Here's How to Get Free Halloween Candy from DoorDash This Week

Between now and October 17, DoorDash customers will have the chance to win Halloween candy, pet costumes, decor, and other prizes delivered to their door. To have a chance to win, you'll need to do a few simple things. Head to DoorDash's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and respond to the Nostalgia social post that DoorDash made. Share your Halloween memory in the comments and use the hashtags #neighborhoodNostalgia and #sweepstakes in the comment.

Those who leave a comment will be entered and will have a chance to win a $50 DoorDash gift card to buy the candy of their choosing. There are 1,000 gift cards to be won, meaning that your odds of winning are actually decent.

"Beyond candy, on DoorDash it's easier than ever to get everything you need for Halloween straight to your door. Several promos this month will help you save on seasonal essentials, like pet costumes for your four legged friends, decor and alcohol for your upcoming Halloween party and of course candy offers to save on treats," a statement shared with Thrillist states.

What kind of Halloween candy will you purchase if you win one of the $50 gift cards? Will it be the most popular option in your state, or is your favorite something a bit more niche? Either way, you can check out Thrillist's ultimate ranking of Halloween candy if you're short on ideas.