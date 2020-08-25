DoorDash Is Giving Out $20 Gift Cards to People With Canceled Vacations
DoorDash wants to help you save what’s left of your summer.
This summer has been anything but normal. A handful of months ago, people were planning getaways with family and friends only to be forced to cancel them because of coronavirus. Yeah, it’s definitely a bummer, even if you’ve had time to come to terms with it. Fortunately, DoorDash is here to make the end of summer a little better with a new staycation promotion.
According to a recent survey by the delivery service, 63% of Americans have canceled a vacation because of COVID-19. The same survey found that 75% of people said food is key to determining summer travel plans, which we totally understand. Among those surveyed, 55% said they like to order takeout while on vacation. What better way to get a feel for a place than sampling the local food?
While that’s not an option right now, DoorDash wants to bring the food and fun to you. Rather than sulking because your trip’s off (for now, anyway), you could order the food you were hoping to eat on your vacation to enjoy at home. Well, at least the foods you were hoping to eat that are available in your neighborhood. DoorDash is giving away free $20 gift cards to people to fill the travel-sized void in their hearts and stomachs.
Entering to win is simple: All you have to do is share your story of canceled travel plans on Twitter, tag @DoorDash, and use the hashtag #LastDashOfSummer. If you’re a winner, the service will slide into your DMs with a gift card, encouraging you to order the food of whatever place you planned to go this summer. Maybe it’s pad thai, maybe it’s southern barbecue. Whatever it is, you can probably find it near you. You’ll just have to be fast about because the giveaway is limited to 750 gift cards, according to a spokesperson.
After you’ve placed your order, snap a pic for Instagram of whatever you got. Tag the photo with #LastDashOfSummer and you’ll be entered to win a limited edition Last Dash of Summer basket. The baskets were created to bring experiences like going to the beach, hitting the open road, and camping to you at home.
On top of the gift card and basket giveaways, DoorDash is also giving away what it’s calling “Last Dash of Summer picnic kits.” DoorDash designed the kits to bring the experience of picnicking in the park right to your home. To get one, you’ll have to place an order at one of 10 participating restaurants across the US and drive to pick it up (to be clear, you can’t get one with delivery orders).
The participating restaurants include:
- RT Rotisserie in San Francisco
- Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles
- La Pecora Bianca in New York City
- Surfside Taco Stand in Washington, DC
- Wahlburgers in Boston
- Quartino in Chicago
- Farm Burger in Atlanta
- Bento Davie in Miami
- The Burger Joint in Houston
- Pizzeria Vetri in Philadelphia
The promotion kicks off on August 27. Customers near those eateries will see a banner at the top of their DoorDash app with details about the picnic kit. Once you click on it, you’ll be redirected to the restaurant to order your food. To get a picnic kit you’ll have to checkout with pickup and you’ll automatically receive the free picnic kit.
There are only 50 limited-edition picnic kits from each restaurant, so don’t wait to cash in on this deal. Those who miss out will get 10% off their next pickup order, which isn’t as good as a free picnic kit, but isn’t bad either.
Nothing’s going to make you feel less bummed about missing out on vacation, but free food definitely helps. If you enter and win, be sure to share with whoever you’re holed up with at home. Oh, and don’t forget to tip your delivery person well.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.