DoorDash Is Giving Out $20 Gift Cards to People With Canceled Vacations

This summer has been anything but normal. A handful of months ago, people were planning getaways with family and friends only to be forced to cancel them because of coronavirus. Yeah, it’s definitely a bummer, even if you’ve had time to come to terms with it. Fortunately, DoorDash is here to make the end of summer a little better with a new staycation promotion.

According to a recent survey by the delivery service, 63% of Americans have canceled a vacation because of COVID-19. The same survey found that 75% of people said food is key to determining summer travel plans, which we totally understand. Among those surveyed, 55% said they like to order takeout while on vacation. What better way to get a feel for a place than sampling the local food?

While that’s not an option right now, DoorDash wants to bring the food and fun to you. Rather than sulking because your trip’s off (for now, anyway), you could order the food you were hoping to eat on your vacation to enjoy at home. Well, at least the foods you were hoping to eat that are available in your neighborhood. DoorDash is giving away free $20 gift cards to people to fill the travel-sized void in their hearts and stomachs.

Entering to win is simple: All you have to do is share your story of canceled travel plans on Twitter, tag @DoorDash, and use the hashtag #LastDashOfSummer. If you’re a winner, the service will slide into your DMs with a gift card, encouraging you to order the food of whatever place you planned to go this summer. Maybe it’s pad thai, maybe it’s southern barbecue. Whatever it is, you can probably find it near you. You’ll just have to be fast about because the giveaway is limited to 750 gift cards, according to a spokesperson.

After you’ve placed your order, snap a pic for Instagram of whatever you got. Tag the photo with #LastDashOfSummer and you’ll be entered to win a limited edition Last Dash of Summer basket. The baskets were created to bring experiences like going to the beach, hitting the open road, and camping to you at home.