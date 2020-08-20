DoorDash Promises Under an Hour Wait for New Grocery Delivery Service

On Thursday, DoorDash launched grocery delivery in partnership with Smart & Final, Meijer, Fresh Thyme, Hy-Vee, Wegmans, Lucky, and Food City, and more, according to a press release. The company flexed "no scheduling required, no queues, no waiting," which is the antithesis of competitor Instacart's recently announced "order ahead" feature, and a much more compelling option for folks who tend to empty their fridge and live off uncooked grains of rice for a few days before going shopping.

If it were possible to date a company, I'd pursue daddy DoorDash. This year, the third-party delivery service started offering to bring us Advil and tampons and convenience store ice cream , and now it's announced another ideal partner attribute -- an on-demand grocery service that promises delivery in under an hour.

“This latest announcement by DoorDash is another tool that allows our customers timely access to the fresh offerings that we provide at Hy-Vee,” said Tom Crocker, Hy-Vee’s senior VP of e-commerce. “In today’s ever-changing environment, customers want quality products delivered in an efficient manner straight to their homes."

While the delivery service launched on August 20, it will take a few weeks for the company to set up with Hy-Vee, Gristedes/D'agostino, and a few unnamed others. For now, customers in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, and the Central Coast can order from Smart & Final, and people in Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Indianapolis can get their oat milk from Meijer and Fresh Thyme.

You can use this service through DoorDash's subscription service DashPass, which offers unlimited free delivery, and is currently offering free food deals for the rest of the summer. Let's face it, if you don't live with your lover, they pick up your takeout at most. Cheat on them with DoorDash.