Levain Bakery Is Going Nationwide on DoorDash & You Can Get $50 Off Your First Order

If you haven't tried NYC's famed Levain, you aren't living. Here's the good news though: out-of-towners can finally get their hands on the world's best cookie. The bakery is teaming up with DoorDash for nationwide delivery and you can get $50 off your first order.

Last year, the delivery platform took a cue from Goldbelly and introduced nationwide shipping. Now, that means you can get Levain Bakery anywhere in the US (minus Alaska and Hawaii, sorry guys!). And as part of DoorDash's Summer of DashPass deals, between August 11 and August 17, members can snag their first order of Levain cookies for $50 off with promo code 50FORSHIP at checkout.