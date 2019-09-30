McDonald's Is Giving Out 1-Cent Big Macs All Week

Here's some exciting news for that guy who holds the Guinness World Record for most Big Macs consumed and any other McDonald's enthusiast: McDonald's is basically giving away free Big Macs this week. You just have to shell out a cent.
On Monday, McDonald's and DoorDash announced they've teamed up to hand out Big Macs for just a penny each all across the country, starting on September 30 and running all week through October 4. The deal is DoorDash's biggest "giveaway" to date, with a whopping one million one-cent Big Macs up for grabs, according to a company spokesperson.
“Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald’s in July, we’ve been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers,” VP of Business Development Toby Espinosa at DoorDash said. “When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We’re so excited to offer 1 million of our customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1M dollars.”
Oh, yeah. That's the other part of this madness -- order your penny Big Mac and you'll be entered to randomly win $1 million dollars. It's that easy.
How do I unlock this deal?
To enrich your life with a Big Mac in exchange for a single brown coin, place an order for the iconic McDonald's sandwich and use the code 1MBIGMAC. There is no order minimum, but know that you'll have to front the additional service fees that come alongside ordering delivery through DoorDash.
You're only allotted one freebie code per person, so the odds of taking home a million bucks aren't that great -- depending on how many people buy Big Macs through DoorDash this week -- but worth a shot. It's also important to note that not every single McDonald's has a partnership with DoorDash, but over 9,300 of them do so you should be able to find one near you.
Dollar menu, who?
