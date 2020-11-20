DoorDash's New Feature Lets You Send Personalized Food Gifts to Your Friends

When you live in a 500-square foot apartment, acquiring more junk just isn't an option. Your closet's at capacity and that makeshift coat rack of yours (*cough,* the desk chair in the corner) is overflowing. So just scratch whatever useless gifts you've got on your holiday wishlist and ask for something better—and more space conscious—like, food.

DoorDash has introduced an all-new feature that lets you send and receive personalized gifts, because nothing says "I love you, mom" like a fat box of Krispy Kreme donuts. Take our word for it. While, technically, you could've sent a congratulatory cake or happy Monday coffee before by just changing the recipient address, the update includes a new interface. You can add a personalized message, schedule the delivery, even send a tracking code along with the digital card so your pal doesn't miss drop-off.

"Through Gifting, you can send everything from sweet treats to savory meals and more, ranging from holiday baked goods and chocolates, to celebratory cake and champagne, to soothing, get-well food and convenience items like chicken noodle soup, cough drops, and bath bombs," DoorDash wrote in a blog post Thursday. "So whether it’s a “cheer-up” cheesecake, a “you-smashed-it” smoothie, a “just-because” burger or a Thanksgiving torte, we’re making it easier than ever to share the gift of food for every occasion."