DoorDash Will Now Let Restaurants Use Their Own Delivery Drivers

DoorDash's dedicated drivers deliver your late-night pizza and subsequent hangover breakfast burritos next day. But for restaurants with their own delivery personnel, the popular food app hasn't been an option—until now.

The platform is launching DoorDash Self-Delivery, so local shops with their own delivery people can still join the app while fulfilling orders independently.

"Many restaurants have worked hard to build their own delivery offering, preferring to offer delivery in-house in order to better own the end-to-end customer experience or to create new opportunities for their existing staff," DoorDash director and general manager of Incumbents Zach Heerwagen wrote in a blog post Wednesday. "According to DoorDash data, an estimated 120,000 restaurants today offer in-house delivery, and with Self-Delivery, restaurants can continue to use their own fleets, create new opportunities for their employees, and benefit from the added visibility of the DoorDash platform."