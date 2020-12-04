DoorDash Will Now Let Restaurants Use Their Own Delivery Drivers
A huge win for restaurants!
DoorDash's dedicated drivers deliver your late-night pizza and subsequent hangover breakfast burritos next day. But for restaurants with their own delivery personnel, the popular food app hasn't been an option—until now.
The platform is launching DoorDash Self-Delivery, so local shops with their own delivery people can still join the app while fulfilling orders independently.
"Many restaurants have worked hard to build their own delivery offering, preferring to offer delivery in-house in order to better own the end-to-end customer experience or to create new opportunities for their existing staff," DoorDash director and general manager of Incumbents Zach Heerwagen wrote in a blog post Wednesday. "According to DoorDash data, an estimated 120,000 restaurants today offer in-house delivery, and with Self-Delivery, restaurants can continue to use their own fleets, create new opportunities for their employees, and benefit from the added visibility of the DoorDash platform."
Restaurants that want to get in on the DoorDash action—but preserve their own team—just have to fill out the necessary paperwork. They can expect to begin accepting orders through the platform within a few weeks. Each business will set their delivery zone and fees, but can pair up with DoorDash's DashPass, Pickup, and Drive features.
"Some restaurants want help establishing an eCommerce store while others are looking to fulfill their online channel’s orders, and some may want help doing both,” Heerwagen continued in the statement. “For all of these requests and more, especially during this unprecedented time when we know that every order counts, we hope to provide restaurants with the choice and flexibility to build a permanent and sustainable online presence that works for their business.”
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.