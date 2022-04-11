DoorDash Is Launching a New Membership & It's the Cheapest One Yet
It's half the cost of a traditional DashPass membership.
College might be a wild four years of Jell-O shots, 10 am tailgates, and sticky frat basements, but it's also when you learn to do everything for yourself—laundry, cooking, not blowing your entire budget on a Thirsty Thursday. Now, DoorDash wants to help you accomplish some of those first, namely, how to feed yourself.
The food delivery platform has announced its latest membership tier, and it's the cheapest yet. Last week, DoorDash unveiled its DashPass for Students, and it's half the cost of the traditional deal.
"Access to convenient, fast, and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go," DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried said in a press release. "With the launch of DashPass for Students, we're excited to change the game for students with a plan that's designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late-night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials."
The membership, which is available exclusively to college students, gets you unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% credits back on pickup orders, and members-only promos that'll save you from another night of 99 cent microwave ramen.
To celebrate the launch, Buffalo Wild Wings' new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings, which are tossed in Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho-flavored sauce and topped with Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chip crumbles, will be available for delivery for a limited time for all DashPass members.
You can sign up online, and new members can even try a 30-day trial before committing. The Annual Student Plan saves you even more at $48 a year.