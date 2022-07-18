DoorDash Is Launching 5 Straight Weeks of Food Deals, Here's How to Start Saving

For the third consecutive year, DoorDash is launching its Summer of DashPass with five straight weeks of members-only deals valued at over $40 million in savings.

The promotion, which kicks off July 21, includes access to nationwide offers from fan-favorite brands like Coca-Cola and Walgreens, as well as exclusive local deals.

On Thursday, DoorDash is introducing its first deals of summer. Between July 21 and July 27, you can get a free Baconator from Wendy's with any purchase of $20 or more; buy one, get one free Chipotle Burritos and Burrito Bowls on orders or $20 or more; and $5 off your purchase of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on purchases of $20 or more.

"DoorDash provides access to the best in your neighborhood and a DashPass membership unlocks that access at the most affordable price. During last year’s Summer of DashPass event, DashPass members saved over $4 million on deals and we’re proud to partner with national and local businesses to provide access to more than $40 million in exclusive savings this year," DoorDash President Christopher Payne said in an announcement. "Our largest Summer of DashPass yet will bring even more value to our members to save on essential items from groceries to school supplies and beyond."

While DashPass isn't exactly cheap (it'll typically run you $96 a year), the company is slashing that price during the Summer of DashPass. Starting Thursday, you can score a membership for just $59. New members will receive 50% off their first order (up to $15), and on average, save $5 or more per order. DashPass for Students is also only $4.99 a month.

Browse the site for the full discount lineup, including 30% off alcohol orders, free Little Caesars pizza, and grocery promotions.

