DoorDash Is Offering Special Free Food Deals for the Rest of Summer

When it comes to food, we all like what we like and hate what we hate. Maybe you've dedicated your summer to eating as many lobster rolls as your bank account will allow (me) or have a passionate, lifelong disgust for raw onions (also, me), but at the end of the day we can all agree on one thing: the best food is free food.

And now, DoorDash is giving us just that with six weeks of exclusive deals. If you have the app's subscription service DashPass, which already gets you free delivery, you're about to score freebies, BOGO promos, even money off on your convenience orders from Walgreens or CVS.

Kicking off at 6pm EST on July 27 and running through September 6, each week will ring in a new deal. All the participating offers and restaurants will be accessible through the "DashPass Summer Favorites" carousel in the app.

"Who doesn’t love free food from your favorite restaurants? This summer, all new and existing DashPass members will be able to reap the ultimate rewards from their subscription over a whopping 6-week timespan," the company wrote in a statement on its site. "Whether you love a sweet slice of cheesecake, a perfectly rolled and stuffed burrito, or some free dim sum, we have got you covered."