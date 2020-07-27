DoorDash Is Offering Special Free Food Deals for the Rest of Summer
Sign up for six weeks of exclusive deals.
When it comes to food, we all like what we like and hate what we hate. Maybe you've dedicated your summer to eating as many lobster rolls as your bank account will allow (me) or have a passionate, lifelong disgust for raw onions (also, me), but at the end of the day we can all agree on one thing: the best food is free food.
And now, DoorDash is giving us just that with six weeks of exclusive deals. If you have the app's subscription service DashPass, which already gets you free delivery, you're about to score freebies, BOGO promos, even money off on your convenience orders from Walgreens or CVS.
Kicking off at 6pm EST on July 27 and running through September 6, each week will ring in a new deal. All the participating offers and restaurants will be accessible through the "DashPass Summer Favorites" carousel in the app.
"Who doesn’t love free food from your favorite restaurants? This summer, all new and existing DashPass members will be able to reap the ultimate rewards from their subscription over a whopping 6-week timespan," the company wrote in a statement on its site. "Whether you love a sweet slice of cheesecake, a perfectly rolled and stuffed burrito, or some free dim sum, we have got you covered."
Here's the full schedule:
- July 27 through August 2: free meal from a local restaurant up to $15, including Din Tai Fung, Fish N' Ting, Jon & Vinny's, Ezell’s Famous Chicken, Bay Cities Italian Deli, Chicken Shack & Burma Love.
- August 3 through August 9: get a free slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory when you spend $12 or more.
- August 10 through August 16: score BOGO entrees from Chipotle.
- August 17 through August 23: get $20 off your next pickup order.
- August 24 through August 30: $15 off your convenience order from stores including Walgreens and 7-Eleven.
- August 31 through September 6: $15 off on pizza orders from participating restaurants.
If you're not already a subscriber, it's worth the $10 a month fee. In addition for the summer-long deals, DashPass holders get free delivery year-round on orders of $12 or more. Oh, and your first 30 days are free.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.