Doritos & Buffalo Wild Wings Teamed Up to Bring Fans a Bold New Flavor

Two finger-licking-good brands are teaming up to bring fans a new food combo. Doritos and Buffalo Wild Wings are joining forces to offer the limited-time Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce.

The sauce features flavors of brown sugar, onion, soy sauce, garlic, and paprika. And to kick things up a notch, the wings are topped with Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chip crumbles for an added layer of crunch with every bite. Each order also comes with a small sample bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored chips.

The wings are available at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide, but unfortunately, only for a limited time. The new Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.