Doritos Just Put Track Star Christina Clemons on a Cool Ranch Bag as a Congrats

ICYMI, track star Christina Clemons didn't just qualify for the Olympics after an impressive show in the 100-meter hurdles. She did so while sporting the ultimate accessory: A pair of Cool Ranch Doritos earrings. After repping the brand in the qualifiers and reaching out on Twitter right after, the chip maker came through.

Clemons is now on an actual bag of Doritos. To commemorate the soon-to-be Olympic athlete's big win, Doritos sent over a custom bag of Cool Ranch with that post-race photo of her in the iconic earrings. "For those who keep it cool even when running for their dreams," the company wrote on the bag.

"Just call me Cool Ranch Clemons thank you @Doritos, this is amazing!" Clemons tweeted, alongside several shots of the custom bag.