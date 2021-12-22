Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Just Dropped

Frito-Lay has released an extensive portfolio of Flamin' Hot snack products—many of which we've tried in the name of journalism. And while you might think the snack maker was tapped out on creativity (what else could it possibly dream up!?), you'd be wrong. The brand has combined two of its most iconic flavors for an obvious, yet somehow unlikely hybrid.

On Wednesday, Frito-Lay dropped its Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos, a mashup that joins the brand's already expansive roster of Flamin' Hot and Cool Ranch products.

"Doritos is no stranger to bold—whether it's bold flavor, bold experiences, or our bold fans that embody the Flamin' Hot attitude," senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay Caio Correa said in a press release. "With new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that's on truly another level."