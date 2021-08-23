Doritos Is Unleashing Flamin' Hot Queso-Flavored Dinamitas

There are approximately a million Doritos flavors on the market. Okay, so maybe not that many, but you get it. The selection is anything but limited. And now, you've got yet another flavor option hitting store shelves—and it's about to provide some serious competition for your chip aisle faves.

Doritos is introducing Flamin' Hot Queso Dinamitas. Before we get into the flavor profile here, let's talk about the chip itself. The Dinamita is a rolled, taquito-shaped version of the classic snack. For the first time ever, Doritos' Dinamita shape meets the beloved Flamin' Hot flavor. And as a bonus, that spicy kick comes with a cool queso flavor to even it out. It's the chip and dip experience all in one.

"As summer is coming to an end, Doritos is going out with a bang," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist. "Doritos Dinamita Flamin’ Hot Queso Flavored Tortilla Chips exploding onto the scene and bringing fans a new and exciting flavor adventure like never before."

The all new snack innovation is rolling out for a limited time beginning August 23 and will be available nationwide. Just earlier this month, Doritos also brought back its fan-favorite Tangy Pickle flavor along with its new Tangy Ranch. You've got no shortage of options for when the munchies hit.