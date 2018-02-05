Doritos is Making 'Lady-Friendly' Chips That Crunch Quietly & Everyone's Confused

There's really no "polite" way to house a bag of Doritos. They're crunchy, they shatter into crumbs when you bite them, and they leave your fingertips coated in a delicious layer of Cool Ranch dust. Then again, that's part of the appeal of stuffing your face with flavor-packed corn chips, isn't it?
But what about the women who love Doritos? Shouldn't they have the option to enjoy them demurely, like a feminine lady is expected? Surely, they shouldn't be chomping corn chips as loudly as men in public. Or licking their fingers when finished. Oh, and shouldn't the bag be, like, pink, and small enough to fit in their handbag!?!
That's evidently what the bosses at Doritos believe, because the brand is currently experimenting with a "lady-friendly" version of their signature chip, designed to be quieter to eat, less messy, and packaged to fit primly in a purse.
In case you were wondering, why yes, it is 2018.
In a recent interview on the Freakonomics Radio show, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi explained that women don't like to eat Doritos like men do.
"When you eat out of a flex bag -- one of our single-serve bags -- especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom," she said. "Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."
It's evidently a big enough issue that it warranted finding a way to re-engineer the classic Dorito to make it more suitable for women to enjoy. According to Nooyi, these new lady-friendly chips will be just as flavorful, but "low-crunch" and not as messy on your fingers. Oh, and they'll be sized to fit a purse "because women love to carry a snack in their purse," she said.
If this all feels a bit absurd and sexist to you, you're not alone. In fact, the backlash has been swift, and people are flocking to social media, roundly criticizing the tired gender stereotyping.
Doritos has yet to officially respond to the negative response, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see the brand dialing back their plans in the wake of the response so far.
Or maybe they should just switch things around and instead try marketing these low-crunch versions to all the misophoniacs out there.
