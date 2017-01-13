The Legendary Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch Doritos Are Back

When it comes to Doritos flavors, nothing will ever beat the reliably good and fingertip-staining Nacho Cheese, although you can almost never go wrong with a big blue bag of Cool Ranch. However, it looks like Doritos has finally resurrected a cult-favorite flavor of the same calibre that could very well change the balance of power between your two favorite choices: Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch.
After months of mysterious sightings on social media, Frito-Lay is officially blessing snack aisles with the beloved flavor again for a limited time, according to a report by Brand Eating. In fact, a Facebook page dedicated to urging the snack giant to bring back the spicy chips is already celebrating their much-awaited return:
While the flavor appears to be back, exactly where you can buy them remains unclear seeing as they don't appear on Frito-Lay's online product locator. Brand Eating, however, managed to spot them on Target's online store, which also shows you if they're available at your local store.
Frito-Lay and Doritos have been strangely quiet about the return of Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch, so we reached out to a Frito-Lay spokesperson for more information on where they're available and for how long. The company did post this coy photo on Twitter, though:
We'll update this story when we hear more from Frito-Lay. In the meantime, you might want to keep an eye out for 'em at the grocery store.
