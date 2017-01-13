The Legendary Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch Doritos Are Back

When it comes to Doritos flavors, nothing will ever beat the reliably good and fingertip-staining Nacho Cheese, although you can almost never go wrong with a big blue bag of Cool Ranch. However, it looks like Doritos has finally resurrected a cult-favorite flavor of the same calibre that could very well change the balance of power between your two favorite choices: Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch.

After months of mysterious sightings on social media, Frito-Lay is officially blessing snack aisles with the beloved flavor again for a limited time, according to a report by Brand Eating. In fact, a Facebook page dedicated to urging the snack giant to bring back the spicy chips is already celebrating their much-awaited return: