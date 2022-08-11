Doritos Now Come in Ketchup and Spicy Mustard Flavors

Doritos is intensifying the summer with two new flavors that will instantly transport you to a cookout, baseball game, or afternoon on the water. The company now offers limited edition flavors, Ketchup and Spicy Mustard, inspired by the most popular condiments. Doritos promises it is the perfect summer lineup.

Doritos Ketchup will be making its US debut based on one of the best-selling Doritos flavors in Canada. It has a tangy and subtly sweet taste. Doritos Spicy Mustard is inspired by Chinese hot mustard, and it's the first of its kind flavor from Doritos. The familiar taste of mustard is paired with bold and spicy flavors.

Both flavors will be exclusively available on Snacks.com, but only for a limited time. Each 9.25-ounce bag will retail for $5.59. The Snacks website features several other special edition Doritos flavors, and you can make your own variety pack with your pick of flavors.