Doritos Is Launching Chip-Inspired Dips That Taste Like Its Dip-Inspired Chips
The brand's two new dips are perfect for game day.
Over the years, the creative minds at Doritos HQ have provided us with several new flavors, sizes, and shapes. But they're not done innovating. Now, the brand is venturing beyond the world of tortilla chips and taco shells to provide us with dip.
Two of the brand's most popular flavors, Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch, naturally lend themselves to the dip format considering the flavors are already dip-inspired.
Doritos Dip Spicy Nacho: This dip offers a spicy twist on the classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavor. It’s perfect for pretzel bites, bread, or, perhaps most notably, nachos.
Doritos Dip Cool Ranch® Jalapeño: This ranch dip is perfect for dipping wings, pizza, or vegetables and is accented by a touch of spicy jalapeño.
Doritos Dips will be available at retailers nationwide this month, and you can also find them on Snacks.com.