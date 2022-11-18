Doritos Is Launching Chip-Inspired Dips That Taste Like Its Dip-Inspired Chips

Over the years, the creative minds at Doritos HQ have provided us with several new flavors, sizes, and shapes. But they're not done innovating. Now, the brand is venturing beyond the world of tortilla chips and taco shells to provide us with dip.

Two of the brand's most popular flavors, Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch, naturally lend themselves to the dip format considering the flavors are already dip-inspired.