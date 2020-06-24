Dos Equis Made 'Seis-Foot Coolers' for Social Distancing. Here's How to Get One.
Upgrade your next backyard hangout with this huge social distancing tool.
Social distancing with a small group of people in your backyard seems like it's easy to pull off... until everyone finds themselves naturally invading each other's six feet of protective space in one way or another. Look, it's hard to keep it going. We all need a reminder. Sometimes a big, bright green reminder. Dos Equis just created exactly that: a giant, 6ft-long cooler dubbed the Seis-Foot Cooler.
Yes, the super-long drink chiller is a real product. The beer brand officially announced the Seis-Foot Cooler on Wednesday, saying its specifically designed to promote social distancing now that states have started to reopen and relax social distancing procedures. "Dos Equis is encouraging beer drinkers everywhere to drink responsibly, well, a little more responsibly," a spokesperson for the company said. As you can see in the photos (above and below), they took your typical backyard drink cooler and stretched it to a whopping six feet across -- handle and all.
The thing holds at least 12 cans or bottles of beer -- six on each side for social distancing purposes -- plus ample room for ice.
The best part? Dos Equis is offering a limited quantity of the coolers for free on Friday, June 26, at 11am ET. Here's what you have to get your hands on one: buy any quantity of Dos Equis bottles or cans, submit a picture of your receipt at www.seisfootcooler.com, and hope you got there before they're all gone. They're only available while supplies last, so you'll have to be quick about it. I recommend purchasing your beer and having your receipt photo ready to go the night before.
"Unfortunately we aren’t publicizing how many free coolers are available, just know quantities are extremely limited and it’s a good idea to be online and submit your receipt right at 11am on Friday if you want one," the spokesperson told Thrillist. "Fans who aren’t able to get a cooler but still want to drink responsibly, responsibly with Dos Equis can receive either $5 off or free shipping through Drizly."
Of course, we shouldn't need a stunt product to reenforce the importance of social distancing. Do your part. Keep away from others. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Get tested. You can reward yourself later with a cold beer.
