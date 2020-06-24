Dos Equis Made 'Seis-Foot Coolers' for Social Distancing. Here's How to Get One.

Social distancing with a small group of people in your backyard seems like it's easy to pull off... until everyone finds themselves naturally invading each other's six feet of protective space in one way or another. Look, it's hard to keep it going. We all need a reminder. Sometimes a big, bright green reminder. Dos Equis just created exactly that: a giant, 6ft-long cooler dubbed the Seis-Foot Cooler.

Yes, the super-long drink chiller is a real product. The beer brand officially announced the Seis-Foot Cooler on Wednesday, saying its specifically designed to promote social distancing now that states have started to reopen and relax social distancing procedures. "Dos Equis is encouraging beer drinkers everywhere to drink responsibly, well, a little more responsibly," a spokesperson for the company said. As you can see in the photos (above and below), they took your typical backyard drink cooler and stretched it to a whopping six feet across -- handle and all.

The thing holds at least 12 cans or bottles of beer -- six on each side for social distancing purposes -- plus ample room for ice.