Nickelodeon Is Bringing Back 'Double Dare' With Brand New Episodes This Summer

It's slime time all over again, y'all: Double Dare is coming back.
Nickelodeon is officially reviving the kids game show, which as you probably remember from the '90s, features contestants who face off against each other by answering trivia questions and completing increasingly messy stunts and obstacle courses. The network said it will release a run of brand new episodes this summer, according to a report by Deadline.
On Wednesday, Nickelodeon announced plans to bring back a new version of Double Dare, 25 years after the original series ended back in 1993. To this day, Double Dare still holds the record for the network's longest-running game show. The reboot will feature 40 new episodes.
Like the original, the Double Dare revival will feature two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy and physical stunts, and writhing through a difficult obstacle course featuring things like the human hamster wheel, gigantic human mouth, "the wringer," and the iconic Double Dare nose, complete with slimy boogers. It's still unclear whether original host Marc Summers will return to emcee things this time around, but the network says there will be "appearances from blasts from the past and stars from today," per a press release.
Bringing Double Dare back is just the latest move by Nickelodeon to stir up nostalgia by reviving some of its best-known properties. From the Legends of the Hidden Temple movie that came out a couple years ago to the Are You Afraid of the Dark? horror flick it has in the works, it's making a strong push to tap into the memories of millennials, who may or may not be watching what's on Nick with their own kids now.
So, when can we expect to see that Adventures of Grown-Up Pete & Pete?
