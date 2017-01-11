How to Find the Absolute Best Christmas Tree This Holiday Season

As every Christmas movie in existence makes abundantly clear, Christmas just doesn't feel like Christmas unless you've got a festive Christmas tree. Even Charlie Brown gets one by the end. But for those of us who celebrate, a Christmas tree hunt can get tiresome, filled with logistical headaches like "Will this fit in my car?" Or "Will I piss everyone off on the train tonight when I bring it back home?" Or, most often: "Is this the type of Christmas tree I really want in my home for the next month?"

So we've broken down a few facts about the three most popular Christmas tree types in the United States for your benefit. These are our old pals Douglas, Balsam, and Fraser, from the fir family. You can't go wrong with any of these fragrant flora, but here's what sets them apart.