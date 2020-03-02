You Can Get Paid to Live in a Luxury Apartment & Find NYC's Hidden Gems

Back in my day, if you wanted to live rent-free in New York, you needed to be a landlord, a sugar baby, or some New Yorker's theatre cousin "crashing on the couch while in search for a restaurant gig." That was last week. But now, in these modern times, you can live in luxury accommodations for free if you're hired by the Alliance for Downtown New York as its new "Explorer in Chief."
The job runs from June 1 to August 30, during which time the person hired will receive a monthly stipend, paid travel and everyday expenses, and free luxury accommodations downtown (FYI, downtown means the Financial District, the Battery, South Street Seaport, Battery Park City and a small part of Tribeca).
"We're searching nationwide for an urban explorer to live rent-free just off Wall Street all summer long," the Alliance wrote on the job's application page, "and get paid to show the world Lower Manhattan through their eyes."
Here's the thing: If Lower Manhattan through your eyes is a laptop open to Netflix, backdropped by a high rise window view of the Financial District, think again about applying. The Allliance is looking for "a camera-ready personality, a keen eye, a distinctive voice, and the chops to produce compelling, entertaining content.” In other words, you need some influencer energy.
The application is basically just a 60-second video, sent between March 2 and March 15, demonstrating why you'll be the perfect Explorer in Chief. Then you'll move onto the interview process if they like your stuff. Here's the full FAQ.
PS: You can bring another person along to help you create content, but their expenses will not be paid.
Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): Best Easy Ramen Hacks and Winter Beers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.