Over 40 Camels Were Disqualified from a Beauty Contest in Saudi Because of Botox

If you didn't know, let me be the first to tell you: In Dubai, there is a camel beauty contest every year where breeders of the most beautiful camels compete for a $66 million prize. With that much money on the line, it's no surprise the pageant includes some drama.

According to AP, a state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday that the popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which started earlier this month, saw over 40 camels disqualified from the annual pageant for receiving Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups.

What makes a beautiful camel, you might ask? The shape of the camel's head, neck, humps, dress, and posture, which is why things such as Botox and other face-altering substances are considered an unfair advantage and strictly forbidden. But judges discovered tampering using "specialized and advanced" technology, according to reports. Dozens of camels had stretched-out lips and noses. They also found camels injected with hormones to boost muscles and fillers to relax their faces.

According to AP, the SPA report says, "The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels," adding that organizers would "impose strict penalties on manipulators."

The pageant, which takes place in the desert Northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is a part of a huge carnival featuring camel races, sales, and other festivities. The event's purpose is to preserve the camel's role in Saudi tradition and heritage.