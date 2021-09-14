Dr. Fauci Supports Idea of Vaccine Requirement for Air Travel

Vaccine mandates have become a widely used—dare we say normal—aspect of international travel this year, with countries across the globe adopting shot requirements for entry. Now, chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has endorsed a similar mandate for air travel in the United States.

In an interview with theSkimm earlier this week, Fauci voiced his support of a vaccine mandate for air travel, telling the outlet, "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated."

While President Biden himself has yet to publicly mention any such policies, during a press briefing last Friday, White House COVID response team coordinator Jeff Zients said officials are “not taking any measures off the table," according to The New York Times. The comment follows last week's announcement that fines will double for those refusing airline mask requirements.