Dr Pepper Is Introducing Its First New Flavor in Years

Dr Pepper, the uniquely flavored soda that originated allllllll the way back in the late 1800s, isn’t particularly known for changing things up much. So, when the classic brand occasionally introduces a new flavor, it’s a pretty big deal. The company’s latest twist on its sugary formula is no exception.
Dr Pepper announced this week that it’s releasing a brand new flavor, Dark Berry, this spring, according to a report by People. The drink is said to be a “subtle, fruity twist” on the classic taste of Dr Pepper, made by combining 23 distinct flavors. Dr Pepper Dark Berry will reportedly highlight flavors of blackberry, black currant, and black cherry, though we're waiting to hear back from a rep for the company with more information about the new flavor.
Cans and bottles of the carbonated stuff hit store shelves nationwide on May 1. A 12-pack of will cost about $5.29, while a single 20oz bottle will run you $1.99. Dr Pepper Dark Berry will only be around for a little while, though, so try it while you can. And, uh, maybe stock up if you like it.
Dr Pepper hasn’t added a new flavor to its repertoire in five year, per the report. In the past, the brand has added vanilla and cherry twists on its classic recipe. Both flavors are now permanent parts of the Dr Pepper brand, so you can grab a pack or bottle whenever you feel like it. Prior to the addition of vanilla and cherry Dr Pepper, the soft drink brand hadn’t introduced a new flavor since 2002.
At the time, CNN/Money reported the new drink, called Red Fusion, was the first new Dr Pepper flavor in 117 years. Like Dark Berry, Red Fusion introduced fruit flavors to the already flavor-packed soda, but the combo wasn’t much of a hit and the company discontinued it.
It remains to be seen if Dr Pepper Dark Berry will prove to be better, but rest assured the original’s not going anywhere.
