Dr Pepper Built a Student Her Own Literal Soda Fountain

Brands love nothing more than when people gush about their products on social media, but it's rare that they'll ever do more to acknowledge a fan than respond with some trite thankful comment. Occasionally, though, they go above and beyond to reward a customer with something special, like construct a literal soda fountain in their front yard, as Dr Pepper did for a college student earlier this week.
The student, a senior at Kansas State University named Claire Daniels, caught the eye of Dr Pepper's marketing team in December when she jokingly Tweeted about installing a Dr Pepper fountain in her house because she drinks so much of it. A month after she sent the Tweet, the company reached out asking if they could come visit her to reward her for being such a diehard fan.
Yesterday, the Dr Pepper team arrived at her house to install the surprise reward: a six-foot tall DP-branded, fully functioning tiered fountain that pumps gallons of the spicy caramel-colored soda, in addition to 1,200 cans of the stuff for when she's on the go.
Ironically, Daniels gave up her favorite soda for Lent (which technically ended at the end of the day yesterday), so she had to wait a while until she could indulge.
Hot on the heels of this kid's Twitter campaign to score Wendy's chicken nuggets for life, this week's social media lesson is clear: kiss up to your favorite brands online until they just give you stuff for free.
h/t The Kansas State Collegian
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.