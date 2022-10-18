Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here
The new beverage is available to win via the company’s Pepper Perks program.
Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
Bourbon is having quite the moment this week. Food and beverage brands alike are taking inspiration from the brown liquor's flavor profile. Earlier this week, Arby's introduced bourbon-smoked meats to its menu.
Dr Pepper's Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is said to evoke sweet, savory, and woody notes with whispers of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel, depending on the sipper's palate.
The limited edition flavor arrives just in time for tailgate season, but the only way you can get your hands on it is by enrolling in the soda brand's Pepper Perks program. Once that's done, you'll have to play a scratch-to-win game on the Dr Pepper website. If you win, you have a chance to win various prizes, one of which is a single can of Dr Pepper's Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve.
Then it's up to you whether or not you want to actually drink it or store it away and sell it to an enthusiastic soda merchandise collector in twenty years. With great power comes great responsibility. Choose wisely.