Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here

Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.

Bourbon is having quite the moment this week. Food and beverage brands alike are taking inspiration from the brown liquor's flavor profile. Earlier this week, Arby's introduced bourbon-smoked meats to its menu.

Dr Pepper's Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is said to evoke sweet, savory, and woody notes with whispers of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel, depending on the sipper's palate.