Dr Pepper Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Chocolate Soda
Start buying your favorite Dr Pepper products now if you want to try the new flavor.
Dr Pepper has a rather dedicated following already, but if you weren't a part of the brand's class of superfans, you might want to jump on the bandwagon as soon as possible. The soda maker has created an all-new, chocolate-inspired flavor, but there's a caveat. You've got to be a rewards member to get it.
In its latest collaboration with FANtastic Chocolate, Dr Pepper has created an extra sweet new soda that's available exclusively for the brand's most loyal fans. Its release coincides with the introduction of its rewards program, appropriately dubbed "Pepper Perks."
Here's how it works: You'll have to first buy a regular Dr Pepper and show proof of purchase by scanning the QR code on the bottle. Then you'll be prompted to create a "Pepper Perks" account. Once you nab a few points, you'll get access to the exclusive new flavor while it's available, that is. So you might want to start shopping now.
However, this isn't the first new Dr Pepper flavor added to the brand's portfolio this year. In fact, we got three new innovations just last spring, which include Dr Pepper Zero Sugar in original, cherry, and cream flavors.
Of course, all of this comes after the great Dr Pepper shortage of 2020. We've got to make up for lost time here, people. So stock up—just in case of future shortages—and reap the rewards benefits.