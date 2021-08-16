Dr Pepper Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Chocolate Soda

Dr Pepper has a rather dedicated following already, but if you weren't a part of the brand's class of superfans, you might want to jump on the bandwagon as soon as possible. The soda maker has created an all-new, chocolate-inspired flavor, but there's a caveat. You've got to be a rewards member to get it.

In its latest collaboration with FANtastic Chocolate, Dr Pepper has created an extra sweet new soda that's available exclusively for the brand's most loyal fans. Its release coincides with the introduction of its rewards program, appropriately dubbed "Pepper Perks."

Here's how it works: You'll have to first buy a regular Dr Pepper and show proof of purchase by scanning the QR code on the bottle. Then you'll be prompted to create a "Pepper Perks" account. Once you nab a few points, you'll get access to the exclusive new flavor while it's available, that is. So you might want to start shopping now.