News Dr Pepper Shortage Confirms That Nothing Gold Can Stay Nature's first green is Dr Pepper.

Sheila Fitzgerald/shutterstock

When Wendy's cut burger promotions in the face of a beef shortage, we mourned the loss with dignity. But recent news of a shortage of Dr Pepper -- news that the company itself just confirmed via Twitter -- feels nearly impossible to swallow. While the oldest major soft drink brand in America is often taken for granted, the company's confirmation of the shortage hurts like soft drink gas accumulating in your abdomen. After complaints reached Dr Pepper's Twitter account, the company send out a short and transparent notice that broke whatever remained of our hearts.

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

"Having trouble finding your favorite Dr Pepper product?" says a message posted to Twitter by the company on August 10. "We're doing everything we can to get it back into your hands." The post goes on to explain that the company is working with distributors to put its bottles back on shelves "while ensuring the safety" of employees. The post also mentions that shortages are affecting all types of Dr Pepper, including its newest permanent addition, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. Tonight the nation sheds a plummy, peppery, root beery tear for our fallen beverage. The company provided no additional information, and so we wait.

