Holy Shit, There's a Meteor Shower Happening Right Now

Feast your eyes on the sky this evening, as the Draconid meteor shower is forecasted to bring shooting stars tonight and tomorrow night. Stargazers in North America, Asia and Europe will have the best chance to see the meteors, which are only visible between dusk and midnight.

The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, when the constellation Draco the Dragon appears highest in the sky, according to CNET. The phenomenon is a normal part of the Earth’s rotation, and happens when the planet passes through debris left by the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

Meteor showers usually appear in the wee hours of the morning, but this one is obviously different, meaning it will probably catch a few unwitting people off guard as they leave work or eat dinner outside. Viewers in the northern hemisphere will have the best chance at seeing a great show.