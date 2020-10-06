The Draconid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week. Here's How to See It.
It's not the best meteor shower of the year, but there's still a lot to see.
October is one of the last months where we know you'll get decent weather while out stargazing. Fortunately, there are a boatload of meteors heading your way. (Or, at least, if you get away from the city at night they will be.)
This week, the Draconid meteor shower will peak with the best viewing coming on the night of October 7, according to EarthSky, which also notes that it's worth looking the evening of October 8 as well. It has, in years past, had incredible outbursts that might make you think the Earth is being invaded by beings from another planet. It produced thousands of meteors per hour in 1946 and 1933, and 600 per hour in 2011 for viewers in Europe. However, no such spectacle is expected in 2020.
Instead, when the Draconids peak, estimates range from a handful of meteors per hour to as many as 10. In most years, the Drconids aren't wildly active.
How to see the Draconid meteor shower
Still, if you are going meteor hunting, there are some nice things about the Draconids if you're a patient and persistent stargazer. They're best viewed just after sunset. That's different than most showers, where you're best served by heading out after midnight. Plus, if you get out there right away, you'll have some darkness available before the moon rises, which will help on your quest to spot some meteors.
You'll need to get far away from the light pollution of the city. A tool like the Dark Site Finder can help track down the best spots in your area because the light pollution from urban and suburban developments extends for miles in every direction. For your best shot at seeing meteors, you want to find skies that are as dark as possible.
It can be helpful to locate the shower's radiant point, which is in the constellation Draco. The meteors will emanate from that spot. However, that means that the meteors are moving away from the radiant. Don't look directly at the constellation. You're not going to find meteors streaking across that point, but streaking away from there. Sitting on the ground, looking up to take in as much of the sky as possible is helpful. You never know where a meteor is going to appear, so being able to watch a large swath of the sky increases your chances of spotting meteors.
Even if the Draonids aren't exactly lighting the sky on fire, it's still a great time to go out stargazing with Mars shining bright throughout the night. If you've got a hankering for some meteors, your patience will be rewarded. The more-active Orionid meteor shower will arrive later in October, and it will arrive at a time that will make for some great viewing.
