The Draconid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week. Here's How to See It.

How to see the Draconid meteor shower

Still, if you are going meteor hunting, there are some nice things about the Draconids if you're a patient and persistent stargazer. They're best viewed just after sunset. That's different than most showers, where you're best served by heading out after midnight. Plus, if you get out there right away, you'll have some darkness available before the moon rises, which will help on your quest to spot some meteors.

You'll need to get far away from the light pollution of the city. A tool like the Dark Site Finder can help track down the best spots in your area because the light pollution from urban and suburban developments extends for miles in every direction. For your best shot at seeing meteors, you want to find skies that are as dark as possible.

It can be helpful to locate the shower's radiant point, which is in the constellation Draco. The meteors will emanate from that spot. However, that means that the meteors are moving away from the radiant. Don't look directly at the constellation. You're not going to find meteors streaking across that point, but streaking away from there. Sitting on the ground, looking up to take in as much of the sky as possible is helpful. You never know where a meteor is going to appear, so being able to watch a large swath of the sky increases your chances of spotting meteors.

Even if the Draonids aren't exactly lighting the sky on fire, it's still a great time to go out stargazing with Mars shining bright throughout the night. If you've got a hankering for some meteors, your patience will be rewarded. The more-active Orionid meteor shower will arrive later in October, and it will arrive at a time that will make for some great viewing.