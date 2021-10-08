The Draconid Meteor Shower Peaks Friday Night. Here's How to See It.

October will feature a trio of meteor showers that are visible in the northern hemisphere, even if none of them rise to the stunning levels of the Perseids in August.

The first of those showers arrives this week, peaking on the night of October 8 into the morning of October 9. Unfortunately, the Draconid meteor shower is not going to be as spectacular as a minor league baseball stadium's fireworks display. Though, the Draconids do have outburst years where you might see hundreds of meteors per hour. In 2021, that is not the expectation. You're going to see far fewer meteors per hour this year.

In non-outburst years, the Draconids tend to produce about five meteors per hour, per EarthSky. You might see that if you get yourself under dark skies, far from the light pollution of cities. Fortunately, the shower lands close to the October 6 new moon, meaning you're going to avoid any light interference from the moon.