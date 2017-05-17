New World's Hottest Pepper Is Spicier Than a Carolina Reaper and Could Kill You

Meet dragon's breath. It's expected to be crowned the world's hottest pepper in the coming days. The pepper is almost twice as spicy as the Carolina reaper, which currently holds the Guinness World Record for hottest chili pepper. In fact, dragon's breath is so intense it could kill you, according to its St. Asaph-based developer Mike Smith.
The Carolina reaper was already so spicy it reduced mortals to tears. Don't believe it? Ask this person or this couple or these people or these guys or these girls who kind of looked like they were going to die. If dragon's breath is almost twice as hot as the reaper, it's basically pointless. Aside from some idiot on YouTube who will definitely try it, there's really no reason to put this in your body.
However, calling it useless is hyperbolic. The chili pepper wasn't developed to be eaten in some kind of sadistic horticultural prank. Dragon's breath was "born out of a trial of new plant food developed by Nottingham Trent University which aims to increase the quality and resistance of plants," according to the BBC. Smith says the intended usage will, in fact, be medical. Oils from the tiny pepper are so potent it can be used as an anesthetic.
"This was developed because a lot of people are allergic to anesthetic, and this can be applied to the skin because it is so strong it numbs it," Smith told the Daily Post. He also notes it could be a cheap alternative to expensive anesthetics in developing countries.
Smith says no one has attempted to swallow the pepper, but someone took a bite without swallowing. Their mouth went numb for two days. With a Scoville rating of 2.48 million, it could cause a seriously upset stomach and make an alarming exit from your body. Though, it could get even worse than that. "We have had a caution from the University," Smith says. "It could cause anaphylactic shock in some people."
Smith is awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records that he's officially overtaken the reaper, according to the BBC.
