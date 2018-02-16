Drake Went Into a Grocery Store and Announced He Was Paying For Everyone's Groceries

Drake's new music video for "God's Plan" is basically a compilation of ad-hoc philanthropy around Miami. The day before the release, he teased the release on Instagram calling it, "The most important thing I have ever done in my career."
The video opens with title cards that read, "The budget for the video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label..."
The video features interviews with Miami locals as Drake wanders the city donating the film's budget. In one act, he enters a grocery store and announces he's covering everyone's bill. People went wild and spent hundreds of dollars in an impromptu version of Supermarket Sweep.
In other parts of the video, Drake is seen giving away stacks of cash to families, a scholarship to the University of Miami, a new car to a family, offering a shopping spree to women of Miami's Lotus House Women's Shelter, and giving sizeable donations to the University of Miami, the Frost School of Music, Lotus Home Women's Shelter, and the City of Miami's Fire Department.
The track came out on January 19 on his Scary Hours EP and has been sitting atop the Hot 100 for three weeks.
h/t Rolling Stone
