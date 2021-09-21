Drake's Favorite Hot Chicken Spot Could be Coming to a City Near You

Everyone has a soft spot for their favorite hot chicken place. There's something to be said for a perfectly spicy, crispy piece of fried chicken—it can fill any holes in your heart. So it makes sense then that Drake, the number one soft boi (and Lover Boy, Certified), loves his hot chicken spot so much he decided to put his money where his mouth is.

On Monday, it was announced that Drake invested in the Los Angeles-based Dave's Hot Chicken. According to Bloomberg, Drake is one of the largest investors in the chain, with an ownership stake in the company. Existing investors in the company include Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Socks Chairman Tom Werner.

Dave's Hot Chicken started as a pop-up in 2017, before opening a shop in East Hollywood. Just four years later, there are 22 locations across California and in Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, and Portland. And the growth isn't stopping anytime soon. Much like Drake himself, the chain has plans to expand across the US and Canada. The company has sold franchising rights for 500 locations. It is likely that you'll soon be able to try Drake's favorite hot chicken in a city near you.

"I tried the food, and it was amazing," Drake said in the announcement about his investment. "After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest."

If you're wondering what to order once the chain opens in your area, Dave's specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, with seven different spice levels. The spiciest option, Reaper, requires a signed waiver to eat.