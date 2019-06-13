Upset Drake Might Be the Best Meme of the NBA Finals

Basically, every meme from the 2019 NBA Finals has involved not the show on the court but the show courtside. Toronto's biggest fan has made himself the epicenter of memes, and it may have reached its apex during Golden State's nailbiter of a Game 5 win. We're talking about Drake, a man who isn't afraid to say "I'm upset" in front of thousands of people.
The big story in Game 5 was the return and injury of Kevin Durant. After the dust settled, it became clear that the eminently memeable Drake was once again ready to be memed. The singer was seen looking distraught, attempting to comfort Durant as he was helped off the court.
Some people have suggested Drake was putting on a bit of a show rather than a genuine display. That's certainly the read the memes are giving the video. People have turned Drake's dramatic display into a meme for any time you want to pretend to be upset when you really aren't. Internet's down in the office and you can't work? [Upset Drake.] Oven is broken and now you have to order pizza? [Upset Drake.]
Of course, some people have used the video as a meme for things they're legitimately upset about.
