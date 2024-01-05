The Drake Passage Is Suddenly All Over TikTok, Here's Why

Cruisetok—the TikTok corner that focuses on cruises—is a little worried. The TikTok-famous nine-month cruise, which is Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise, set sail from Miami on December 10 and it is now about to make its way through the infamous Drake Passage as it heads over to Argentina. So far, nothing to worry about—unless you have heard of the Drake Passage before. "Stretching from the southernmost tip of South America to the South Shetland Islands just north of the Antarctic Peninsula, this stretch of water is about 500 miles and it takes around 48 hours to cross," explains one TikTok about the Drake Passage. "This is where the Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern seas all meet, resulting and what can be some of the choppiest waters in the world."

Hence the worried Cruisetok. "If you've seen any videos in the last two days or so, we all know that they had some weather mishaps—I think deck 12 got flooded," says a TikToker in another recent video about the cruise. "I saw a video of one of the rooms getting flooded and that wasn't even a really, really bad storm and it started flooding." As USA Today notes, the cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas did, indeed, encounter rough weather and experience some flooding while it was traveling from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Montevideo, Uruguay earlier this week. A set of elevators and six rooms were reportedly impacted by the minor flooding, which has already been dealt with.

The TikToker then proceeds to say that, as someone who worked on a cruise ship, they’d never want to go through that passage, considering its bad reputation and how rough its waters can get. They then beg passengers of the Ultimate World Cruise to take seasick medication, claiming that the passage might get really rough in the near future. The Drake Passage can, indeed, be formidable, as was experienced by another cruise line this week. A new viral video showed an Atlas World Voyager luxury cruise ship battling hurricane-speed winds whipping up massive waves while traversing the Drake, as Inside Edition reports. However, while it is true that the Drake often sees pretty wild times, it is also true that safety is always paramount when it comes to cruise ships. For starters, as a small-ship cruise line, dubbed Polar Latitudes, explained on TikTok earlier this year, the Drake Passage isn’t always terrible to cross. "You could get a Drake Lake, which is perfectly calm," they explain in a video. "When it's rough, we call it the Drake Shake."

In the event of a so-called Drake Shake, there are tips passengers can follow to stay safe. First of all, the doctor on board can always help out—and it’s not even a guarantee that you’ll get sea sick. "Don't assume that you're going to get seasick," says the Polar Latitudes TikTok. "Not everyone does! Don't psych yourself out before you make the trip and don't believe everything you hear—try to enjoy the moment." They also add, in relation to their ships, that they are well equipped, ice-strengthened, and have "stabilizers to assist in rough conditions," so there is no need to worry too much about safety. And as it always goes, make sure to listen for instructions and don’t go on the deck when it isn’t advised to do so. Other than that, try to enjoy it—the Drake Passage might be scary, but it is also a marvelous, humbling sight to behold.

