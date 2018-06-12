LeBron James Was Trolled With a Meme During the Warriors’ Championship Parade

The Golden State Warriors held their championship parade Tuesday, celebrating their third NBA title over the last four seasons.
It provided an opportunity for Golden State's Draymond Green to continue his friendly sartorial feud with LeBron James. At last year's parade, Green wore a shirt that said "Quickie" in the font as the Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena. (James later retaliated on Instagram.)
The year prior, when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to take the title, James wore an Ultimate Warrior shirt. He also hosted a Halloween party sprinkled with jabs at the Warriors, including a skeleton playing drums with a bass drum that read "3-1 lead."
At Tuesday's parade, Green wore a custom shirt with a drawing of the Arthur's closed fist meme. Only the fist was wearing three championship rings, one for each of the Warriors' recent titles. Underneath the fist, it said "Mood..." in reference to a much-discussed Instagram post from James that featured Arthur's fist with the caption "mood..."
In Green's second time having a laugh about that post, he exhibited some elite-level trolling skills.
For the sake of Cavs' fans, at least he used that meme and didn't make a shirt of that other LeBron meme from the Finals.
