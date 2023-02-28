Aruba Wants to Give You the World's Easiest Job

If you're like me, you are sitting at your workstation looking out on an impossibly gray day and imagining you had an easier job, more time to travel, and fewer dismal weather days. For one lucky traveler, that reality has the possibility of changing, thanks to the Aruba Tourism Authority. The company is looking to fill what it has deemed as the "world's easiest job," and you can apply. That easy job? Weatherman.

Apparently, Aruba has more sunny days than any other island in the Caribbean, and the temperature is usually 80 degrees with trade winds all year round. So, the job of weatherman won't be too challenging: you'll be reporting the same conditions most days.

From February 28 until March 31, 2023, you can enter for a chance to win a six-night, seven-day trip for two to Aruba to forecast the weather on the nation's official social media channels. To enter to win, all you need to do is head to Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob, fill out the form, and submit a 30-second video. The video will need to show you reporting Aruba's weather from your house, to give decision makers an idea of what your reporter skills will be like.

"So often, unexpected weather conditions force travelers to reschedule their long-awaited vacations. Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, in a statement. "Through the World's Easiest Job campaign, we are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island's wonderful weather."

The winner will stay at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort. In order to be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the 48 contiguous United States or Canada. May you get to experience the world's easiest job, if only for a week. As for the rest of us, it's never too late to learn your rights as a worker, to make sure your current job isn't needlessly unpleasant.