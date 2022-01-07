Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to TikTok at Disney

In high school, when they present you with career options, they usually leave out the cool stuff. But we can't blame them for not including this opportunity: Disney Parks is seeking out two people to join its team of content creators.

Appropriately, the job was posted to Disney's TikTok account, with an introduction to the rest of the team and some details about what kind of person should apply. According to the post, Disney Parks is looking for someone who "loves all things Disney" and is "a food connoisseur, risk-taker, creative storyteller, and have a goofy attitude."