Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to TikTok at Disney
Disney Parks is hiring two Social Media Content Creators.
In high school, when they present you with career options, they usually leave out the cool stuff. But we can't blame them for not including this opportunity: Disney Parks is seeking out two people to join its team of content creators.
Appropriately, the job was posted to Disney's TikTok account, with an introduction to the rest of the team and some details about what kind of person should apply. According to the post, Disney Parks is looking for someone who "loves all things Disney" and is "a food connoisseur, risk-taker, creative storyteller, and have a goofy attitude."
The official title for the role is Social Media Content Creator, and it is categorized as a casual temporary job. The official required qualifications, according to the job posting, include experience in social media and/or digital marketing, a demonstrated ability of video editing, and an ability to work flexible hours including nights and weekends. It's a part-time role, with an expected 29 hours per week for about 12 months.
If fit the above description and you want to spend your days filming and editing fun content in Disney Parks, you can apply on Disney's website. Time to update the resume and learn some new TikTok dances!
